Bixby family says coyote killed their pet dog in their own backyard

BIXBY, Okla. – An Oklahoma family is warning others about the dangers of coyotes after their beloved pet was killed over the weekend.

“We cried a lot like anyone would do. You just wish you could turn back time,” said Tedra Korfe.

Korfe’s border collie mix, Pepper, was killed by a coyote in their own backyard.

State game wardens tell FOX 23 that urban coyotes are becoming brazen because food is becoming scarce.

Korfe says Pepper was only outside for a couple of minutes around 7 p.m. when the attack occurred.

Game wardens warn pet owners to keep a close eye on their animals if they live in a place where coyotes are common.