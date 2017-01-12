Charges filed against man in connection to deadly NYE crash that killed Oklahoma mother

OKLAHOMA CITY – Charges have been filed against a man who was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol following a deadly crash on New Year’s Eve.

Countless lives were forever changed after the fatal New Year’s Eve crash on the Kilpatrick turnpike near Wilshire.

Two little girls survived.

Their mother, 37-year-old Mandy Starkey-Carson, did not.

A close family friend, Nhu, an exchange student from Vietnam back visiting her former host family, is now fighting for her life.

Starkey-Carson’s friends and family are fighting through the pain, trying to be strong for Bella, 9 and Brinley, 4.

Craig Maker, 30, was arrested for driving under the influence.

A family friend told KFOR Maker was going 116 miles per hour when he crashed into the back of Starkey-Carson’s vehicle.

Starkey-Carson and Nhu were both thrown from the vehicle.

According to court records, this is Maker’s fifth DUI arrest.

This week, charges were filed against Maker in connection to the deadly New Year’s Eve crash.

He is facing charges of second-degree murder, two counts of causing an accident resulting in great bodily injury while driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol involving a personal injury accident.

