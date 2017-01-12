Cooler air moving in Thursday; major storm system expected Friday

Cooler air moves in on Thursday, our transition day.

A major storm system moves in Friday through this weekend.

This is a tricky forecast so please stay tuned for important updates!

Significant ice accumulations are possible for areas along and north of I-44, including portions of the Metro so please be ready for widespread power outages.

There will be so much rain this weekend that flash flooding is possible, especially in southeastern Oklahoma.

A few severe storms are possible as well.

Stay tuned for important updates!