Cooler air moving in Thursday; major storm system expected Friday

Cooler air moves in on Thursday, our transition day.
A major storm system moves in Friday through this weekend.
This is a tricky forecast so please stay tuned for important updates!
Significant ice accumulations are possible for areas along and north of I-44, including portions of the Metro so please be ready for widespread power outages.
There will be so much rain this weekend that flash flooding is possible, especially in southeastern Oklahoma.
A few severe storms are possible as well.
Stay tuned for important updates!