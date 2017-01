Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma State's men's basketball team departed for Lawrence, Kansas, a day early to try to avoid the ice storm forecasted for Oklahoma.

The Cowboys visit second-ranked Kansas Saturday at 1:00, and will be trying to stop a losing streak that's reached 10 straight games in Big 12 regular season play.

OSU is coming off a 96-86 loss to Iowa State on Wednesday night in Stillwater.