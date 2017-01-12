× Bus driver transported to hospital, children uninjured after bus crash in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A bus driver was transported to the hospital after a bus crash in Oklahoma City Thursday morning.

Initial reports indicate a school bus was involved in an accident on Pennsylvania Ave. near I-40 around 8 a.m.

Officials say the bus driver sustained minor injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

The three children on the bus were not injured. The children were transferred to another bus and taken to their destination.

Drivers in the area report the crash is causing a traffic delay.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.