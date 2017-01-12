Good Samaritan shoots, kills suspect who ambushed Arizona trooper

PHOENIX, Ariz. – An Arizona trooper is recovering after being shot while responding to a call along Interstate 10.

Around 4:30 a.m., dispatchers received a 911 call from a driver who said that someone shot at his car along I-10.

Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety told KPHO that the trooper was responding to that call when he spotted a rollover accident.

The trooper immediately stopped when he saw that a woman had been ejected from the car.

At some point, investigators say the trooper was ambushed by a suspect, who shot him in the shoulder.

Officials tell KPHO the trooper and the suspect started fighting.

“The suspect is getting the better of the trooper and is on top of him and striking the trooper’s head on the pavement,” said Col. Frank Milstead, director of DPS.

That’s when a passerby saw the fight and stopped to help.

“The trooper says, ‘Please, help me,’ and asks the uninvolved third party for help,” Milstead said. “That person retreats back to his vehicle, removes his own weapon from the vehicle, confronts the suspect, giving him orders to stop assaulting the officer. The suspect refuses. The uninvolved third party fires, striking and killing the suspect.”

A civilian then used the trooper’s radio to call for help. At this point, investigators have not said if the man who used the radio is the same Good Samaritan who shot the suspect.

The trooper was rushed to an area hospital, where he underwent surgery. Fortunately, he is expected to make a full recovery.

The woman who was ejected during the rollover accident has died from her injuries.