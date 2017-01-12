× Gov. Fallin declares state of emergency for all 77 counties

OKLAHOMA CITY – As the state prepares for a winter storm that is expected to bring ice, freezing rain and heavy downpours to Oklahoma, Gov. Mary Fallin has declared a state of emergency.

Gov. Fallin declared a state of emergency for all 77 Oklahoma counties due to the threat of severe weather.

Officials say that since the event is expected to include dangerous road conditions and power outages, emergency management authorities recommended issuing the declaration before the full brunt of the storm.

Fallin’s emergency order allows state agencies to make emergency purchases related to disaster relief. It is also the first step toward seeking federal assistance.

The American Red Cross, Salvation Army, Baptist Disaster Relief and other agencies are standing by to assist with warming and feeding stations.