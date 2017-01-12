× Health officials: Two Oklahomans die from the flu, bringing total number of deaths to 5

OKLAHOMA CITY – Health officials say two more people have died from the flu in Oklahoma.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced that two more people had succumbed to the virus, bringing the total number of deaths from the flu in Oklahoma to five.

The two patients who died from the flu lived in Logan and Tulsa counties and were over the age of 65.

Last week, officials announced that a child between the ages of 5- and 17-years-old in Rogers County died from the flu.

Last month, two others died in Johnston and Tulsa counties, and both of those patients were over the age of 65.

Since Sept. 1, the department says 231 Oklahomans have been hospitalized because of the virus. Symptoms of the flu include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue.