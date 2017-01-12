High School Hoops Plays On Before Storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

High school basketball games across Oklahoma City were canceled due to impending bad weather coming into the area.

Some games decided to play a night early if they could, so they wouldn't have to move games around.

Edmond North traveled to Norman a night early to play their boys and girls games a day early for that reason.

In the girls game, Norman led by as many as 13 late before holding off Edmond North in overtime 61-59.

Then the Edmond North boys improved to 10-1 after downing Norman 69-62.

For highlights check out the video above.