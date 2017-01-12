Investigators: Victim found shot, burning in Wagoner County

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla.- Deputies are investigating after a body was found near the Jackson Bay area, near Fort Gibson Lake.

On Wednesday night, dispatchers in Wagoner County received a 911 call from a witness who reportedly heard gunshots in the area.

After hearing the gunshots, a witness told officials that they discovered a body on fire.

According to FOX 23, deputies have not been able to identify the victim. At this point, they are not sure whether the body is that of a man or a woman.

However, investigators say it appears the victim died from a gunshot wound to the head.