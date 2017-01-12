Loose tire slams through car on Colorado interstate

THORNTON, Colo. – Two people are recovering after a tire smashed through the windshield and hood of their SUV in Colorado.

On Wednesday, emergency crews were called to a horrific accident along I-25.

Firefighters say a car traveling on the interstate lost the tire, which then bounced into oncoming traffic.

KUSA reports that the people inside the vehicle suffered injuries, but are expected to recover.

AAA claims that road debris was responsible for more than 200,000 accidents between 2011 and 2014.