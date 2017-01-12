Barack Obama surprises a teary-eyed Joe Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON – Barack Obama surprised an emotional Joe Biden Thursday by presenting him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, during a White House ceremony.

"I just wanted to get some folks together to pay tribute," Obama said at the ceremony. "It also gives the internet one last chance to talk about our bromance."

Obama at surprise Biden send-off: "This also gives the Internet one last chance to talk about our bromance." https://t.co/i6jTLyM55f — CNN (@CNN) January 12, 2017

"If you can't admire Joe Biden as a person, you've got a problem," Obama said. "He's as good a man as God ever created."

Before surprising his vice president with the medal, Obama gave lengthy and colorful remarks praising Biden, along with his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, his children and his grandchildren.

The president also reflected on his decision to choose Biden as his vice president, saying "There has not been a single time that I've doubted the wisdom of that decision. This is an extraordinary man."

Obama on VP Joe Biden's legacy: “It is as Joe once said a big [pause] deal.” (Background: https://t.co/UUW7jPZMgS) https://t.co/dQQq9xNefD — CNN (@CNN) January 12, 2017

Obama awards Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, nation's highest civilian honor https://t.co/X2TjJwWAEe https://t.co/8NpNRzbrfY — CNN (@CNN) January 12, 2017