Oklahoma boy with autism recovering after being hit by car while walking home from school

BETHANY, Okla. - A young boy with autism is recovering after he was hit by a car while walking home from school in Bethany.

"It was about 3:58 when I got the call from dispatch,” said mother Christina Pohocsucut. "I usually don't even answer cell phone numbers I don't know but, for some reason, I did and, the minute the dispatcher said the officer was requesting me at 18th and Rockwell regarding my son, I just knew."

She immediately left work.

"At first, I was just thinking the worst but, then, I thought he's awake enough to remember my name and number and give it to somebody," Pohocsucut said.

Eleven-year-old Andrew was already loaded up inside the back of an ambulance when his mother got to him.

He was rushed to a local hospital, where doctors got right to work.

He underwent six hours of surgery.

Neither Andrew nor his mother know much about the accident, but they know what it did to him.

"I don't know the details of the accident,” his mom said. “I just know that he was hit crossing the street."

Andrew has several broken bones, including eight cracked ribs, and both of his lungs are bruised and torn.

Right now, he is in the middle of a blood transfusion and heavily medicated.

"I'm just so lucky that I’m alive,” Andrew said.

Bethany police said the driver who hit Andrew was not arrested or cited, because they were not at fault and Andrew just did not see the vehicle and stepped right into its path.

"We're not angry. We don't hold any ill will. Accidents happen. I'm just glad he's alive,” his mother said.