Oklahoma City man arrested following undercover child pornography investigation

EDMOND, Okla. – An Oklahoma City man was arrested for child pornography following an investigation.

On Jan. 5, detectives with the Edmond Police Department, working through the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, served a warrant at a home in Oklahoma City.

Investigators were looking into an IP address used at an Oklahoma City home that was part of an undercover investigation.

Authorities arrested 40-year-old Aaron Vanstavern for possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography.

At the scene, officials say Vanstavern admitted to downloading child pornography.

At this point, the investigation is ongoing.