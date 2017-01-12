× Oklahoma City street crews preparing to treat 1,150 lane miles after winter storm

OKLAHOMA CITY – With winter weather on the way, Oklahoma City street crews are already preparing the bridges and overpasses.

If the storm affects Oklahoma City roadways, salt and plow crews will run around the clock in 12-hour shifts until the storm is over and roads are clear.

Right now, up to 34 salt and plow trucks will be available to treat and clear snow routes.

Crews will have to cover about 1,150 lane miles of snow routes in Oklahoma City, which is about the same distance as driving to Los Angeles or Washington.

Use extra caution when driving over bridges and overpasses, slow down and give salt trucks plenty of room. Leave your house early and keep at least three car distances between you and the car in front of you. Also, steer and brake slower than usual and proceed carefully through intersections.

If you have to get out during or after the storm, know your snow routes and put a disaster supply kit in your vehicle.

Keep your cell phone charged and make sure you have more than one way to get information during an emergency in case you lose power. Also, make sure elderly family members and neighbors are prepared for the storm.