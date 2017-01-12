× Oklahoma City Zoo announces birth of endangered ocelot

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Zoo has welcomed a new member to the family .

An endangered ocelot kitten was born on Dec. 27 to 12-year-old Pinga and 12-year-old Pitu.

This marks the fifth offspring born to the couple at the Oklahoma City Zoo.

The kitten, who was named Ignacio, will spend several weeks bonding with its mother before being viewed by the public.

Earlier this month, the zoo’s veterinary team determined the little guy weighed 1 pound. Adult ocelots range in size from 18 to 40 pounds, so he still has some growing to do.

“Welcoming this kitten is a wonderful way to start a new year,” said Laura Bottaro, zoological curator. “These beautiful cats are endangered and this birth marks a significant contribution to the conservation of its species.”