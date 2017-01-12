× Oklahoma mother furious after she says her son was forced to play ‘spin the bottle’ at daycare

ARDMORE, Okla. – A mother is speaking out after she claims her son was forced to kiss another child following a game of spin the bottle at his daycare.

A few months ago, Dominique Green says an inappropriate incident happened at her son’s daycare.

Green said her friend sent her a video that was posted to the social media app “Snapchat’ by an employee at the Little Angels Daycare.

In the clip, you see the kids playing a game that appears to be spin the bottle. The caption reads, “The girl is playing spin the bottle.”

Seconds later, Green’s 4-year-old son is seen kissing a young boy and the caption indicates they were being forced. However, it’s unclear by whom.

The incident was reported to DHS. DHS officials say after the investigation, they substantiated the complaint as inappropriate/discipline.

According to DHS, one of the employees who was present at the time no longer works there and the other underwent some type of training.