Salvation Army shelters in Oklahoma City, Norman open as warming centers

OKLAHOMA CITY – As the state prepares for a bout of winter weather, several agencies are opening their doors to those in need.

The Salvation Army Oklahoma City administrative office, social services office, Boys & Girls Club and five senior centers will be closed on Friday. The Salvation Army offices in Norman and El Reno will also close due to the weather.

However, the Salvation Army’s shelters in Oklahoma City and Norman will remain open as emergency warming centers. Officials say the shelters will provide safety from the cold, beds, food and warm clothing to those in need.

The shelters are located at 1001 N. Pennsylvania Ave. in Oklahoma City and 318 E. Hayes in Norman.