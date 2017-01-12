San Diego Chargers officially moving to Los Angeles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - After it was reported that the San Diego Chargers would be moving to Los Angeles, a few fans gathered at Chargers Park in Murphy Canyon, where one person threw eggs at the front doors of the team headquarters.

The person left before police arrived on the scene and a police report was filed. Security ordered people to leave the premises.

Police officers told FOX 5 they will be at the headquarters through the night and plan to be at Qualcomm Stadium Thursday.

San Diegans' reactions to the report were mixed.

"It's very sad, however, I think the San Diego Chargers fans have had a lot of chances to support their team and as a result they didn't support them in a way that they should have and that's why they're moving...it is what it is and we'll continue to support them," one fan told FOX 5.

"My reaction to it is, 'I'll see ya.' I don't like the fact that nowadays, people have to buy a stadium for people that are making a lot of money so if we don't have to buy them a stadium, and they don't want to build their own, I'm glad to see them go," another fan said.

On Thursday, Chargers chairman Dean Spanos made it official, saying the team would be moving to Los Angeles after 56 years.

"After much deliberation, I have made the decision to relocate the Chargers to Los Angeles, beginning with the 2017 NFL season. San Diego has been our home for 56 years. It will always be part of our identity, and my family and I have nothing but gratitude and appreciation for the support and passion our fans have shared with us over the years. But today, we turn the page and begin an exciting new era as the Los Angeles Chargers. LA is a remarkable place, and while we played our first season there in 1960 and have had fans there ever since, our entire organization knows that we have a tremendous amount of work to do. We must earn the respect and support of LA football fans. We must get back to winning. And, we must make a meaningful contribution, not just on the field, but off the field as a leader and champion for the community. The Chargers are determined to fight for LA and we are excited to get started," a letter from Spanos said.