Several schools across Oklahoma close ahead of winter storm

OKLAHOMA CITY – Schools across Oklahoma are closed Friday due to the possibility of winter weather.

Ice, freezing rain and heavy rain is expected to fall across the state this weekend, which could lead to slick and hazardous roadways.

After learning about the potential dangers associated with the storm, several school districts decided to close their doors.

On Thursday afternoon, the Mid-Del Public School District announced that it would be closed on Friday with a unique video message.

The 4Warn Storm Team advises everyone to stay off the roads; however, if you have to drive, use caution.

