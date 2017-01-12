× State officials release interactive road condition map

OKLAHOMA – Oklahoma officials released a new interactive road condition map ahead of some inclement weather that is expected to impact travel in our state over the next few days.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and the OHP Communications Division collaborated to create a new online road condition map to provide Oklahomans up-to-date information when making travel decisions.

Click here to view the interactive map.

The map allows the user to view current delays, road closings, weather conditions and more.

Roadway information for adjoining states is also available by clicking on those states and selecting “more info.”

“We are happy to have this new and improved resource online,” said OHP Capt. Paul Timmons. “With winter weather arriving, we encourage everyone to take advantage of this user-friendly map and prepare for travel accordingly.”