“You may be out for 2 or more days,” Officials preparing for hazardous roads, power outages with ice storm

OKLAHOMA - The impact of the ice storm is already hitting schools and businesses across our state.

City and state leaders are preparing for icy roads and power outages.

The state Emergency Operations Center will open at 7 Friday morning, and officials have more than 100 generators ready to deploy across our state.

Bridges and overpasses will to start to cause problems Friday morning.

“Freezing rain is always the worst, especially when the air temperatures are 2-4 degrees below freezing, like they will be with this one. That rain falls on objects that are subfreezing in temperature and freezes on impact,” said KFOR Chief Meteorologist Mike Morgan.

A couple of things will factor into how quickly power outages will happen, like wind speed and how trees have been trimmed.

“The wind will be moderate with this event, the glaze will be moderate to moderately thick, so I would expect at least moderate power outages,” Morgan said.

OG&E will have more than 1,300 linemen on standby.

“You want to have a plan, because you should consider you may be out for 2 or more days,” said spokesperson Kathleen O’Shea.

Officials have 106 generators between the state and FEMA ready to go for hospitals, shelters and water systems.

Thursday, Gov. Fallin declared a state of emergency for all 77 counties as school districts announced closings for Friday.

Government buildings like the Oklahoma County Courthouse will make the call whether to close Friday morning, while officials are urging you to have a plan now for everyone in your family.

“If you have someone in your family who requires electricity for say medical equipment, you need to plan now to get them to a place that will have power,” O’Shea said.

OG&E said, when it comes to power outages, priority will go to hospitals, fire stations and police departments then to areas with the highest outage numbers.