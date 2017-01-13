× 80,000 rock salt lamps from Michael’s being recalled for shock, fire hazards

WASHINGTON – Thousands of rock salt lamps are being recalled due to shock and fire hazards.

The recall involves about 80,000 rock salt lamps that are sold under the Lumiere brand. The recalled products were sold at Michael’s stores across the country from July 2016 through November 2016 for $15 to $20.

They are pink in color and are mounted on a wooden base or in a black metal basket.

The dimmer switch and outlet plug can overheat and ignite.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

Consumers should stop using the product and return it to any Michael’s store for a full refund.