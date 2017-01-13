911 Dispatchers flooded with phone calls for ‘Lil Uzi Vert’

BARABOO, Wis. – Dispatchers in one Wisconsin community have been busy answering phone calls, but they say the callers are not in the midst of an emergency.

“Our communications center has been inundated with phone calls asking for a specific rapper by the name of ‘Lil Uzi,” Baraboo Police Capt. Robert Sinden told WMTV.

Officials say a Snapchat and Facebook post wrongly listed the non-emergency number as the personal phone number of the rapper.

Now, authorities say they are receiving between 100 and 200 non-emergency phone calls an hour for ‘Lil Uzi Vert.’

“There’s very few people in the dispatch center. So if they’re all busy taking calls for Lil Uzi, they can’t help the true emergencies that happen out there,” Sinden said.