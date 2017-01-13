Affidavit: Orlando man posted to wife’s Facebook page to make friends believe she was still alive

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando man is facing murder charges after he allegedly posed as his wife on social media to make it look like she was still alive.

An arrest report obtained by PEOPLE indicates that 42-year-old George McShane got into an argument with his wife, 30-year-old Kristen McShane, and killed her.

“During the course of the argument, George stated he lost his temper and jumped on Kristen, using his two hands to choke her until he realized she was dead,” the report read.

After she was dead, investigators say George McShane posted messages on his wife’s Facebook page so that friends and family members wouldn’t be concerned when she didn’t return phone calls.

“I can’t believe I dropped my phone in the toilet. I’m such an idiot. Message me here, til I can get it fixed,” the post read.

Despite the posts, family members still became concerned and called police.

When police arrived, the Miami Herald reports that George McShane was found in his garage with his SUV’s engine running. They also discovered Kristen’s body in the couple’s bed.

McShane was arrested and charged with domestic battery by strangulation and second-degree murder.