‘American Ninja Warrior’ contestant saves man’s life

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Pavel Fesyuk spends his time working as an exterminator, playing with his young children and working to become the next American Ninja Warrior.

Fesyuk has been on the past two seasons of ‘American Ninja Warrior,’ but he became a hero to one man recently.

“I was pulling up, I noticed a man kind of hunched over the trunk of his car,” Pavel told WHEC. “To me, it looked like he was coughing, based on his body movements.”

Fesyuk says he quickly realized the man was choking and asked what he could do to help.

“He started patting my back to show me, and that wasn’t working,” he said.

At that point, Fesyuk tried to perform the Heimlich on the man. Experts say Fesyuk did not perform the Heimlich properly, but it seemed to do the trick.

The man spit out whatever he was choking on and did not need medical attention.

He says he has never taken a CPR class and has only seen the posters showing how to perform the Heimlich.