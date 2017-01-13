Beat the cabin fever blues with these weekend events

OKLAHOMA – Families across the state may be planning to stay in this weekend, but what happens when cabin fever strikes?

The rodeo doesn’t stop for icy weather!

The top 15 cowboys and cowgirls are saddling up at the International Finals Rodeo at the State Fairgrounds.

They will be competing for the World Championship in seven different rodeo events.

Click here to get your tickets online, or you can buy them at the Fairgrounds Box Office.

On January 14, 2016, there will be a free family Make-and-Take art project session at the Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center.

It will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

These are on the second Saturday of each month, where you’ll be making a unique landscape to take home.

Also, with a Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, there will be a celebration at the Myriad Gardens from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

It’s free to attend, and and $2.00 for activities including crafts.

Local Oklahoma singers and choirs will be on-site singing traditional and contemporary gospel music throughout the day.

