Oklahoma State's Big 12 regular season losing streak is up to 10, and ending that drought will be difficult this weekend.

The Cowboys visit #2 Kansas Saturday at 1:00 pm at Allen Fieldhouse.

OSU is coming off a 96-86 loss to Iowa State on Wednesday night in Stillwater, and the frustration with their 0-4 conference record was evident after the game.