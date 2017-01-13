“He would have definitely been euthanized,” Shelter dog gets second chance as police K9

LUDLOW, Ky. – A shelter dog in Kentucky got a second chance at life after meeting a lieutenant with the Ludlow Police Department.

When Lt. Bart Beck met Oakley, the German Shepherd was an aggressive, high stress dog with little chance of ever being adopted.

“We just kind of stood there and looked at each other for half a heartbeat, and I was kind of wondering if he was going to bite me. And he jumped up on my shoulders and started licking my face,” Beck told WLWT.

Beck took Oakley in and put him through a year of training to become a nationally certified K9.

“He was meant to be a working dog. He was not meant to be a domesticated pet. So what Bart did is amazing. He would have definitely been euthanized otherwise, but he saw the potential in him,” Elizabeth Cochran, the director of the Kenton County Animal Shelter, said.

Now, Oakley works to find drugs and catch suspects on the run.