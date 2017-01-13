“I can’t find my daughter,” Dad calls 911 day before 5-year-old found murdered inside restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio - A father who is accused in connection with his daughter's murder called 911 the day before her body was discovered.

On Jan. 9, authorities say 5-year-old Ashley Zhao was reported missing around 4:30 p.m. from her parents' restaurant, Ang's Asian Cuisine.

Zhao's father, Liang Zhao, told 911 dispatchers that neither he nor his wife had seen their daughter in about five hours.

Zhao claimed that Ashley was sleeping in the back of the restaurant earlier in the day, according to the recording obtained by FOX 8.

"We went to work and let her sleep. We got busy; after it got busy, we started cleaning up. We opened the door; she's not here," he said.

Authorities searched for hours for Ashley before discovering her body inside the restaurant "deceased and concealed."

Jackson Township Police report that Ashley's mother, Ming Ming Chen allegedly struck the child's head "several times with her right fist." Those injuries resulted in Ashley's death.

After this, her father, Liang Zhao, allegedly saw that Ashley had "green fluid coming from her mouth." He took her into the restaurant bathroom, washed her face and saw that she had stopped breathing. Zhao performed CPR on her, but was unsuccessful.

This all happened at around 9:15 Monday morning.

Earlier this month, Ming Ming Chen was arrested and charged with murder and felonious assault. Ashley's father was also arrested and charged with complicity to murder and complicity to commit felonious assault.