Ice Storm Warning, Freezing Rain Advisory issued for portions of Oklahoma

*** AN ICE STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHERN, WESTERN AND CENTRAL OKLAHOMA. SIGNIFICANT ICE ACCUMULATIONS ARE POSSIBLE. STAY TUNED FOR IMPORTANT UPDATES. ***

Timing: The storm begins this morning with rain spreading north as freezing rain for central, northern and western Oklahoma.

Rainfall rates will be light and roads may not initially freeze until later today; however, bridges and overpasses may become hazardous quickly.

Click here for an up-to-date list of closings and delays

Our big round of icing will occur tonight through Saturday morning.

OKC will see a transition from freezing rain to rain by Saturday afternoon.

Some ice could return Saturday night.

Northwestern Oklahoma will see significant icing tomorrow night through Sunday morning.

Click here for KFOR’s interactive radar

Totals: The highest ice totals will happen in northwestern Oklahoma with up to an inch possible.

An inch of ice would be devastating with downed trees and powerlines.

The big question is how much sleet will mix in?

The higher the sleet, the lower the ice totals.

Even with sleet, at least a half an inch of ice is possible in this part of the state through Sunday.

The Metro could expect a tenth of an inch to a half of an inch of ice.

Remember, it only takes a quarter to a half an inch of ice to create power outages. Be prepare for power loss.

Click here for a list of winter weather advisories around Oklahoma

Warmer air surges into the state Sunday with heavy rain and strong storms possible.

Icing could continue in northwestern Oklahoma through late Sunday.

Stay tuned for important updates!

Storms should move out of the state on Monday.