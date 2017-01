Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPANAWAY, Wash. - They say laughter is the best medicine, and a little girl from Washington is living up to that.

One-year old Marley Morgan's laugh is sure to make you giggle.

Marley's 4-year-old sister Reece recorded her laughing.

Their mom told KCPQ she was just throwing an oven mitt in the air, and letting it land on her head.