Man accused of shooting, killing Oklahoma City man dies from injuries

OKLAHOMA CITY – Investigators in Oklahoma City are searching for a person who shot a man late last year.

In December, police were called to a shooting near N.W. 10th St. and Indiana.

When officers arrived on scene, one officer saw 37-year-old Deangelo Hinds collapse in the street.

Police say Hinds had been shot multiple times and was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

Another victim, 33-year-old Bruce Griffin, was found dead inside a parked vehicle in the 1700 block of N.W. 9th St.

On Friday, authorities with the Oklahoma City Police Department announced that Hinds died from his injuries.

Hinds had a warrant issued for his arrest for the killing of Griffin. Investigators say it seems like Hinds shot Griffin, and a third person shot Hinds.

The person who shot Hinds has not been identified at this time.

If you have any information that could help police, please call the Homicide Tip-Line at (405) 297-1200.