KANSAS CITY- Sunday’s divisional playoff between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs will be moved to primetime.

A winter ice storm is predicted for Kansas City and the NFL decided to move the game start time because of public safety concerns.

The game, airing on KFOR, will now start at 7:20 p.m. Sunday Night Jan. 15.

Football Night in America will start at 6:30 p.m.