OG&E is gearing up with three staging areas around the state, 1,300 lineman waiting

OKLAHOMA CITY – OG&E crews are gearing up for the winter storm.

“They’re coming from Ohio. They’re coming from Virginia, the Carolinas, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, even south Texas so we brought a lot of people,” Kathleen O’Shea with OG&E said.

1,100 lineman from out-of-state and 200 more from Oklahoma are prepared for the inclement weather.

There are three staging areas set up throughout the state – one in Oklahoma City, one in Enid and one in Woodward.

Right now it’s a waiting game.

“This is probably the most we’ve brought in for a long time and we brought them in early so that’s a new one for us,” O’Shea said.

OG&E wants all protocols in place before the ice strikes.

“Right now, they’re going through a lot of safety orientation. We always want to do that because at OG&E we are very safety conscious so we want the people coming in to understand how we do things,” O’Shea said.

As the power lines freeze and electricity goes out, OG&E officials want you to know they’re already working on those repairs one circuit at a time.

“A circuit has a lot of customers on it so we try to get the most customers on first the quickest we can so we kind of work through it,” O’Shea said.

OG&E said they’ll keep the out-of-state lineman here for as long as it takes to get all power restored.

They say they hope they’ll be able to restore power quicker than the last ice storm.