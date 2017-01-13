OG&E provides tips on how to prepare for a potential power outage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – With ice in the forecast and the Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company expecting power outages this weekend, people all over Oklahoma are gearing up and preparing for the worst.

OG&E officials say to prepare for a potential power outage, you should gather blankets, flashlights, batteries, non-perishable foods and water bottles.

You should also make sure your phone is fully charged in case it takes a bit to get your power back up and running.

OG&E officials said just to be on the safe side, as you’re stocking up on the essentials you should prepare for two days without power.