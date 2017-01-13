Reports: Wikileaks source Chelsea Manning on ‘short list’ for commutation

WASHINGTON – A source at the Justice Department told NBC News that Chelsea Manning’s sentence may be commuted.

Chelsea Manning, who was known as Bradley, was imprisoned in 2010 after leaking 700,000 military files and diplomatic cables to Wikileaks.

Manning pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 35 years for the crime, which is 10 times longer than most other whistle-blowers.

The day after the verdict, Manning announced that she was a transgender woman.

During the past year, Manning tried to commit suicide twice and went on a hunger strike in an attempt to get gender reassignment surgery.

While at the military prison, Manning has been receiving hormone therapy and is allowed to wear women’s undergarments. However, a military doctor has refused to change her gender on her Army records.

Last month, NBC News reports that 100,000 people signed an online petition that sought a commutation of Manning’s sentence.

A source at the Justice Department reportedly told NBC News that Manning was on a short list for a possible commutation.