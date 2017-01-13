Sesame seed nearly kills metro man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla - It was supposed to be a relaxing night at dinner, but for one man, things took a quick turn.

James Brabenec and his family were enjoying dinner at the Museum Cafe, when he went into anaphylactic shock.

It was an unexpected allergic reaction to the sesame salad dressing.

"When I was younger, I could eat sesame no problem at all. Now all of the sudden I can't," said Brabenec.

Brabenec's face turned beet red, and his throat began to tighten.

He recalled, "I tell myself, just keep breathing, just keep breathing. Don't quit."

James ran to the bathroom, thrust an Epi Pin into his leg and collapsed.

He told NewsChannel 4, "I came out of the bathroom and laid down. I wanted to be somewhere where people wouldn't have to find me because I was all alone in there."

Quick thinking staff came to James' rescue and called 911.

This 55-year-old admits he waited way too long to seek help and didn't take his food allergies seriously enough.

It's a cautionary tale for others.

And, he offered a heartfelt gratitude for the Cafe staff, EMSA paramedics and the ER doctors who saved his life.

"I'm convinced without their help and the staff at Baptist I wouldn't be here today," he said.