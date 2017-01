× Silver Alert canceled: Missing 73-year-old man found

OKLAHOMA CITY – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 73-year-old man.

Arthur Wilson was last seen at 3233 N.W. 10th Street in Oklahoma City around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Wilson was wearing a red and white flannel shirt, a black and gray baseball cap, and was in a wheelchair.

He does have a medical or physical disability.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Oklahoma City Police Department.