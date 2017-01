× Silver alert issued for Tulsa man with traumatic brain injury

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities in Tulsa are searching for a 33-year-old man who hasn’t been seen for more than 24 hours.

The Tulsa Police Department issued a silver alert for 33-year-old Thai Sailue Yang after he was last seen at Tulsa Community College around 4 p.m. on Jan. 11.

Yang was last seen wearing a red hoodie, khaki pants and black or tan shoes.

Authorities say Yang suffered a traumatic brain injury and functions at an 8-year-old level.