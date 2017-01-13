Six children killed in Baltimore house fire

BALTIMORE, Md. – A family is mourning following the deaths of six children in a house fire in Baltimore.

On Thursday morning, firefighters rushed to a three-story home in Baltimore after flames began to consume the home.

Authorities tell NBC News that a woman and three children escaped the fire before firefighters arrived. The rescued children were an 8-year-old girl, a 5-year-old boy and a 4-year-old boy.

Investigators say the girl was able to rescue two of her siblings, along with her mother.

Sadly, six other children were trapped inside the home. The victims include a 9-month-old boy, a 2-year-old boy, two 3-year-old girls, a 10-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl.

The bodies of three of the children were found on the second floor after the third floor of the home collapsed.

Three of the children, including the infant who was in a crib, were found on the first floor.

Officials say the children’s father was at work at the time of the first and said he had recently changed the battery in the home’s smoke alarm.

The children’s mother, who was identified at Katie Malone, was listed in critical condition.

Investigators say they still don’t know the cause of the fire.