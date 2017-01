Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma's men's basketball team will try to get their first win in Big 12 play this Saturday at 7:30 when they host Texas Tech at the Lloyd Noble Center.

The Sooners are 0-4 in conference play, but are showing signs of improvement, and they now have senior point guard Jordan Woodard back after missing four games due to injury and a medical condition.

Woodard played 24 minutes against Kansas on Tuesday night, and is expected to see more time Saturday.