State agencies across Oklahoma reducing staff due to inclement weather

OKLAHOMA – Many state agencies across the state are reducing staff Friday due to inclement weather.
On Friday, the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety announced that the following state agencies may temporarily reduce non-essential services beginning at 6 a.m.:
- Alfalfa
- Beaver
- Beckham
- Blaine
- Caddo
- Canadian
- Cimarron
- Cleveland
- Commanche
- Custer
- Dewey
- Ellis
- Garfield
- Grady
- Grant
- Greer
- Harmon
- Harper
- Jackson
- Kay
- Kingfisher
- Kiowa
- Lincoln
- Logan
- Major
- McClain
- Noble
- Oklahoma
- Osage
- Payne
- Pottawatomie
- Roger Mills
- Texas
- Tillman
- Washita
- Woods
- Woodward