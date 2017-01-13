× Thunder Cold In Loss At Minnesota

The Oklahoma City Thunder started their six-game road trip with a cold shooting night and turnover trouble in a 96-86 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Thunder shot 39 percent from the field and made just 3 of 20 from three-point range.

The Thunder went on a run late in the first half to take a 50-45 lead at halftime.

Minnesota responded by going on a 16-4 run in the third quarter to take the lead for good.

After OKC trimmed the lead to one late in the third quarter, the Timberwolves went on a 13-0 run bridging the third and fourth quarters to put the game away.

Russell Westbrook had his 19th triple-double of the season, with 21 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 assists.

The 19 triple doubles is the most in an NBA season since the 1976 NBA-ABA merger.

Westbrook struggled shooting, however, making just 7 of 23 from the field and 1 of 10 from three-point range and had 10 turnovers.

Only two other Thunder players scored in double figures, with Enes Kanter scoring 21 and Victor Oladipo 19.

Minnesota was led by Karl-Anthony Towns, who had 29 points and 17 rebounds.

Ricky Rubio had a double-double as well with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

The Thunder dropped to 24-16 on the season.

Their six-game road trip continues Sunday at Sacramento at 8:00 pm.