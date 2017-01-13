× Tulsa paramedic pleads guilty in painkiller tampering case

TULSA, Okla. – A 26-year-old Oklahoma paramedic has pleaded guilty in federal court to taking vials of painkillers from her assigned ambulances and replacing the contents with saline solution.

Federal prosecutors in Tulsa say that Sara Nicole Hogsett pleaded guilty to tampering with consumer products.

Prosecutors alleged that between April and May of 2016, Hogsett took fentanyl, morphine and diazepam from the ambulances by removing the liquid drugs from their vials.

Hogsett used the drugs on herself and replaced the removed liquid with saline solution.

She later admitted to federal agents that she tampered with the vials.

Hogsett faces up to 10 years in prison when she is sentenced in April.