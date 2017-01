Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A vaping wholesaler employee has been charged with embezzlement.

Jody Hatfield, 26, has been charged with more than a dozen counts of embezzlement.

Hatfield was an employee of Perfect Vape on South Agnew, a wholesale distributor of vaping supplies.

According to court documents, he was boxing up those supplies and shipping them to accomplices throughout the metro area.

For just the month of December, the total embezzled came to more than $100,000.