Watch Live: Great Horned Owl prepares for owlets in Oklahoma City nest

OKLAHOMA CITY– There is an unexpected baby-watch taking place in the metro.

A Great Horned Owl has made a nest in the window-box of an Oklahoma City family.

Jeff and Deziray Click live in the Rose Creek addition in northwest Oklahoma City.

However, for the several years in a row, a mother owl has roosted in a window box outside of the Click’s theater room.

The original mother owl was killed but a new female has taken up roost and is sitting on eggs.

The Click’s daughter Alessondra named the original pair “Mr. & Mrs. Tiger” because of their markings.

Alessondra will give the new Mrs. T a new name on Friday.

The Clicks say they believe in every experience adding educational value to your life and want you to be able to learn through this camera just as Alessondra has.