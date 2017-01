OKLAHOMA – Schools across Oklahoma are closed Friday due to winter weather.

A winter storm moving into Oklahoma will cause many roads to become slick and hazardous.

Many schools decided to close to help keep parents and students safe.

The 4Warn Storm Team advises everyone to stay off the roads; however, if you have to drive, use caution.

