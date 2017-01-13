× Winter weather keeps body shops, tow trucks on their toes

OKLAHOMA CITY – Ice on the roadways can mean a bad day for drivers and a busy day for tow truck operators.

We spent the morning tagging along with driver Joe Barnes from Twister Towing.

School is out and most people are staying off the roads, so there have been very few accidents, leaving Joe with lots of time on his hands.

It was close to noon before Joe even got his first call.

“[It’s a] typical break down call where we show up at the residence, pick it up, tow it to the dealership or shop for them,” he said.

There is little to worry about with this call, although Joe must watch his step.

“You’ve got to be very careful not to slide off your bed because it hurts,” he said.

Joe being the pro he is has the car loaded onto the bed in no time.

While he waits for his next call, we stopped by an auto body shop down the street.

The crew at Jeremiah’s Carstar Collision and Painting is still trying to play catch up.

Last weekend’s snow and the potential for freezing rain has them working longer hours.

Cars are waiting to get repaired.

Owner Jeremiah Graham said, “We’re trying to get as much caught up as we can now and try to schedule some other work appropriately to make room for the other cars that will come in.”

You don’t want your vehicle to end up in the repair shop.

Drivers, take it slow for everyone’s sake.

“Keep you safe,” Joe said. “Keep me safe, because every tow truck driver wants to go home at the end of the day safely.”