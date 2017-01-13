Woman, son die after allegedly being set on fire by estranged husband

PALM BAY, Fla. – A Florida woman and her son are dead after the woman’s estranged husband allegedly set them on fire.

Police tell WFTV that 64-year-old Edgard Fuentes broke into his wife’s home on Thursday just after midnight.

Once inside the home, authorities say Fuentes allegedly poured gasoline over the woman and her adult son before setting them on fire.

“When I heard some screaming, they were in the backyard. I saw the lady rolling on the floor on fire. There was another lady crying for help,” said Jose Charriez, a neighbor who ran to help.

Charriez called 911 and tried to make sure no one else was inside the home.

The victims, 61-year-old Daisy Tapia and 32-year-old Eric Montes, were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they both died.

Fuentes was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, arson and burglary.